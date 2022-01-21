Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SBCF opened at $37.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.84 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

