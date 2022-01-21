Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 491,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $40,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after purchasing an additional 739,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.63. The stock had a trading volume of 41,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,170. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

