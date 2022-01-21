Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the airline will earn ($2.28) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.25). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

NYSE LUV opened at $44.34 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -886.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.27.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,850 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,122 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

