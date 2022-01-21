Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stepan in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE SCL opened at $114.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stepan by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,100 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $137,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

