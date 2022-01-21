Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Linde plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linde in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $321.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.96 and its 200-day moving average is $316.32.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Linde by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

