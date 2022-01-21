Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $114.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $435,992. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 408.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 11.2% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 51,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.