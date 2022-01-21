Secret Price Down 17.5% Over Last Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $6.64 or 0.00017332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $995.48 million and $76.06 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00303968 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007687 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002514 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

