Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Securitas from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Securitas has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.