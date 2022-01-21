Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. lessened its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,366 shares during the quarter. Seer makes up about 3.7% of Artal Group S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned about 0.08% of Seer worth $164,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. Seer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.43 million and a P/E ratio of -11.54.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $532,290.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $377,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $1,982,091. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

