SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,450 ($19.78) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,310 ($17.87). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGRO. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.90) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($16.03) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($16.03) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,313.70 ($17.92).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,298.50 ($17.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,376.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,284.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £15.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.58).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

