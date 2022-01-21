SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.56. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

