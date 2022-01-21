Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $44.00. The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 1729955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEM. Bank of America cut their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after acquiring an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 95.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 802,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 412.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 667,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after acquiring an additional 644,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Select Medical Company Profile (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

