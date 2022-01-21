SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) PT Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (TSE:SLS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SLS. TD Securities increased their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight Capital increased their target price on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at C$15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.56. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a twelve month low of C$5.73 and a twelve month high of C$17.17.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types.

