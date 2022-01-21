Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $8.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sempra Energy by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,506,000 after buying an additional 164,159 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $134.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

