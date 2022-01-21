Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Down 22.7% in December

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 60,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,254. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

