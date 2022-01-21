ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.04. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 80,559 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $97.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.87.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 789,658 shares of company stock valued at $835,658 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

