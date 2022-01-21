SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $247.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

