SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,290,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,853,000 after purchasing an additional 185,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Robert Robotti acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 5,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,682 shares of company stock valued at $850,510. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

