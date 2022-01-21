SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Luxfer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $472.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

