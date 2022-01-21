SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,290 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 27.12%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.