SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.47 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $675.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.
In other news, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
