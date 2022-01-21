SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.47 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $675.94 million and a P/E ratio of 7.67.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director Marvonia P. Moore purchased 1,963 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron's Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

