Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 17.8% in December

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $23.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.29. Shimano has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

