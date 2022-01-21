Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $876.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Supply chain delays, as well as increased costs for materials, labor, shipping or advertising, are expected to remain as overhangs on growth prospects. Higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. The company reported disappointing third-quarter 2021 results. While revenues increased on a year-over-year basis driven by robust performances from Subscription Solutions and Merchant Solutions, earnings declined due to higher operating expenses. It also provided a tepid fourth-quarter outlook. However, Shopify expects the fourth quarter to contribute the largest share of full-year revenues while Gross Merchandise Volume is expected to continue to grow faster than the e-commerce market.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,584.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,023.95 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $1,005.14 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,388.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,447.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Shopify by 25.0% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 187.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

