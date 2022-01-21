Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $876.00 price target on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $1,004.53 and last traded at $1,005.00, with a volume of 63796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,030.95.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,584.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Shopify by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $127.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,388.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,447.95.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

