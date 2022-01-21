Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as C$1,171.87 and last traded at C$1,182.48, with a volume of 188711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,282.19.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,132.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total value of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,764.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1,825.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95.

About Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

