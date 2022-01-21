Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Expands By 22.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 831,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

111 stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. 111 has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $262.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $519.33 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 343.33% and a negative net margin of 5.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of 111 by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of 111 by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 111 by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 111 by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 111 in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.