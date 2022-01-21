Short Interest in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Increases By 23.0%

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,710 shares of company stock worth $5,069,717 over the last ninety days.

Get Agiliti alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agiliti by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Agiliti by 235.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 99,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,868. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.