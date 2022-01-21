Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Increases By 18.1%

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ABTX opened at $43.79 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $886.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.