Short Interest in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Increases By 18.1%

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 296,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
ABTX opened at $43.79 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $886.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
