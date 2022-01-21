Short Interest in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Declines By 20.6%

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 14.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $16.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

