Short Interest in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Grows By 19.4%

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 638,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of AVB opened at $243.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $161.10 and a 52-week high of $257.52.
AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after purchasing an additional 130,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
