Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases By 19.9%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $14.20 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

