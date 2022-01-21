Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Declines By 23.1%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:DISCB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.75. 7,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,516. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $150.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

