Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Grows By 18.8%

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNMC. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter.

RNMC stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.