Short Interest in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) Drops By 25.5%

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HERAU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.91. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERAU. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $466,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 129,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

