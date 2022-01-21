Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Decreases By 22.5%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the third quarter worth about $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTOO traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

