Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Rises By 19.7%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 206,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOVX stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

