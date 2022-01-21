Short Interest in HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Drops By 23.3%

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,607,500 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 8,610,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKCVF opened at $0.98 on Friday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, a vertically integrated power-utility, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

