Short Interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Expands By 21.6%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $17,137,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,766,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after buying an additional 1,967,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $11,004,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:MUFG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 1,263,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,669. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.84. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.