Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Drops By 25.7%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNPR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MNPR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,552. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.96. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

