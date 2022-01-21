Short Interest in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Rises By 16.7%

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 130,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NYSE NL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.63. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $323.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NL Industries by 381.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NL Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

