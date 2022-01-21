Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Drops By 22.3%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235. The company has a market capitalization of $145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 8,131 shares of company stock worth $142,987 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 428,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,926 shares during the period. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

