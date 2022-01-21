Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 22.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE PGP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,598. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.