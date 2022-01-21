Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Declines By 22.5%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE PGP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,598. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

