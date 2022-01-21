Short Interest in Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Decreases By 20.0%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of QABSY opened at $17.66 on Friday. Qantas Airways has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

