Short Interest in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Declines By 24.8%

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 906,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $131,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 719,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,223. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.