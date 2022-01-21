Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Drops By 24.0%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 351,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 188,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,110. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 39,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

