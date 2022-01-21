Short Interest in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declines By 25.1%

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPNS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 39.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

