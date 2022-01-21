Short Interest in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Expands By 19.0%

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:AKIC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

