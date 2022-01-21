Short Interest in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Decreases By 26.1%

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 41.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 38,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $322.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.93. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

