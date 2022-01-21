Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Increases By 26.7%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TRYIY stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Toray Industries has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

