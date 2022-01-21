Short Interest in Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Increases By 26.7%

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TRYIY stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Toray Industries has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

