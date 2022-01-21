Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Expands By 17.3%

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,900 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $919.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,268,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 51,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

